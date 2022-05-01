The Sandbox Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00005498 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $571.53 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00306467 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00245535 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 172.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,283,899 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

