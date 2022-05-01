The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 5.35%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The Shyft Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-1.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 617,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 70,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Shyft Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Shyft Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

