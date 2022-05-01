The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EHGRF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
About The Star Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Star Entertainment Group (EHGRF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.