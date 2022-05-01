The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EHGRF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.