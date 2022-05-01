The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.28. 6,981,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.