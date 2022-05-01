The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,981,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

