The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. 4,338,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,237. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

