The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $1,460,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.