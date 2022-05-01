The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

