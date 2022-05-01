The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

WMB traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 9,088,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,406. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

