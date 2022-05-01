THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $197,757.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

