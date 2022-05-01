Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Thor Industries worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thor Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Thor Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

