Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 862 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX stock traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
