Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 10,390,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,586. General Electric has a 1-year low of $74.35 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

