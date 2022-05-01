Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $167,076,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 507,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,198,000 after buying an additional 394,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 3,593,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,180. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 185.07%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

