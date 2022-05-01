Tokes (TKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.20 Million

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

