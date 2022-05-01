Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Capitalization of $56.45 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $56.45 million and $17.84 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $51.32 or 0.00135061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.31 or 0.07234917 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043227 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

