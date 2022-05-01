Tornado Price Reaches $47.29 on Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (TCORE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $283,769.00 and approximately $76.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $47.29 or 0.00125529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.65 or 0.07210468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

