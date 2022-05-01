Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

