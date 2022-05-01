TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TACT opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.