TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRSWF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TRSWF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 1,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

