TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 835,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 375 ($4.78) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,458. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $318.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransGlobe Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.