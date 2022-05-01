TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.38

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.38 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 363.76 ($4.64). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.51), with a volume of 815 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 465 ($5.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

