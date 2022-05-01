TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,523,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after acquiring an additional 536,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

