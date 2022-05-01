TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Market Cap Achieves $1.12 Million

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $154,891.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.37 or 0.07260855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043109 BTC.

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 494,335,186 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

