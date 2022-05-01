TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

