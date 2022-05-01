Treat DAO Price Hits $4.58 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.51 or 0.07236698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

