Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACA stock remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Friday. 82,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,174. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

