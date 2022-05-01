Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.
Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.