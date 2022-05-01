Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

