TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,991. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.