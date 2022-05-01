Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Trimble by 415.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Trimble by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. 955,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,142. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

