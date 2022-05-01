TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares in the company, valued at $21,218,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

