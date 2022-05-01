Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is gaining from solid momentum across the Hotels, Media & Platform and Experiences & Dining segments. Also, Viator point of sale and re-opening of in-restaurant dining in the European countries are contributing well. Further, ongoing vaccination drive, relaxing government restrictions and a rebound in leisure travel trend remain tailwinds. Also, growing momentum across TripAdvisor Plus is a positive. The company’s increasing user base owing to its solid marketing initiatives and robust mobile-centric products, is another positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, growing selling & marketing costs driven by rising spending in search engine marketing and other online traffic acquisitions are concerns. Further, coronavirus-led disruptions in the travel industry remain overhangs.”

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,199 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

