TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,615.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $8.45 million and approximately $64,615.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00101153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00029492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

TriumphX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.