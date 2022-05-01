True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TNT.UN opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27. The company has a market cap of C$600.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.26.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.