TrueDeck Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $91,533.63 and $21,177.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

