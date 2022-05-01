TurtleCoin Price Down 15.4% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $72,655.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,342,309,762 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

