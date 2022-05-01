Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,104. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $28.84 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

