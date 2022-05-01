Tycoon Trading Down 6.8% This Week (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $199,319.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00101242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.