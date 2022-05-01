Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.42.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $394.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.63 and a 200-day moving average of $473.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $368.72 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.