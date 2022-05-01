Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

NYSE UBER traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,642,332. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

