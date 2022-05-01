Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 million, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Ultralife alerts:

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultralife stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Ultralife worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.