Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Hits $0.0466 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.64 million and $64,786.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.25 or 0.07248162 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

