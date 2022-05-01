Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Cap Hits $16.95 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00010433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $15.96 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00152733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00334869 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

