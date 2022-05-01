United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

UCBI stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 67.3% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 209,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

