Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NYSE UUU opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.