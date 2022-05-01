UNUS SED LEO Price Down 5.2% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00014579 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.29 billion and approximately $6.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00254796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

