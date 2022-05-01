USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.36 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $4.36 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.25 or 0.07239086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042865 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

