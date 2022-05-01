Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of VLN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 11,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

