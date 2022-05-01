Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.