Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

VUG stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $250.18 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

